Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.43

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.43 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.44). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.45), with a volume of 254,284 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.54. The company has a market capitalization of £228.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,204.00.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 0.73 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Richard Curling purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £62,500 ($75,519.57).

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

