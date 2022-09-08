MoonEdge (MOONED) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MoonEdge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonEdge has a total market capitalization of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00598087 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00865766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017059 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

MoonEdge Coin Profile

Buying and Selling MoonEdge

