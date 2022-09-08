Moonpot Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $14,908.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.30 or 0.99923208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Moonpot (CRYPTO:POTS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

