Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $12.10

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $4.81 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for about $12.10 or 0.00062980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,696.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.
Moonriver Coin Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,459,765 coins and its circulating supply is 5,259,463 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.