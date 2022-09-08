Morgan Stanley Cuts Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target to CHF 540

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 555 to CHF 550 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.33.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

