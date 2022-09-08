Morgan Stanley Lowers Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Price Target to €19.00

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARZGY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.75 ($19.13) to €17.20 ($17.55) in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($18.88) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

