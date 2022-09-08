Morgan Stanley Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $358.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $358.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

KLA Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $337.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.20. KLA has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

