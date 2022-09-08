Morgan Stanley Raises New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $65.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NFE opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $584.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

