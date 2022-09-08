Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Morningstar Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.69. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,598 shares of company stock worth $15,811,523. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.