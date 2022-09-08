Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Morningstar Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.69. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,598 shares of company stock worth $15,811,523. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morningstar by 866.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,570 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $128,670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after buying an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after buying an additional 129,956 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.