Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Morphic by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

