MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.11

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.45). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

