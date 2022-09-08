Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

MSI opened at $249.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

