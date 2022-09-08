Mover (MOVE) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Mover (MOVE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Mover coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Mover has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $12,917.00 worth of Mover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mover has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Mover
Mover’s total supply is 8,491,462 coins. Mover’s official Twitter account is @viamover.
Mover Coin Trading
