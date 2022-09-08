MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.30% of MRC Global worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.62 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $803.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

