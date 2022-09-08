Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $291.81 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $303.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day moving average of $240.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.