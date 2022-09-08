MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $63.39 million and $29.40 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00010705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00037585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00134869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

