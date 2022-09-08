Myriad Price Up 53.1% Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $512,563.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,830,439,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org.

Myriad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

