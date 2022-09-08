NAFTY (NAFTY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.26 Million

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. NAFTY has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the dollar. One NAFTY coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
NAFTY Coin Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.
Buying and Selling NAFTY
