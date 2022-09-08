NAGA Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (NGC)

NAGA (NGC) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One NAGA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $186,834.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAGA has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA is a coin. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 coins. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

