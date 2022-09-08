NAOS Finance (NAOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.34 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $66,766.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,665.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
NAOS Finance Coin Profile
NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,110,039 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.
Buying and Selling NAOS Finance
Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.