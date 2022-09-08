National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB set a C$106.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$99.77.

TSE:NA opened at C$87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.38 and a one year high of C$106.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

