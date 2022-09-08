National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.89. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Featured Stories

