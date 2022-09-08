Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,425 Shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.19 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RITM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

