Navcoin Price Up 2.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $2,912.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,376,646 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

