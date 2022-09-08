NCC Group plc (NCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15 on November 11th

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NCC Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NCC stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £683.71 million and a PE ratio of 7,300.00. NCC Group has a 1-year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 332 ($4.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCC shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

