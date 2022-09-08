NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $4.47

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.47 or 0.00023258 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $386.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00264018 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025595 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 778,924,927 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

