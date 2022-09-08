Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $15.76 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and $2.12 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00004196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005850 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,451,202 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.