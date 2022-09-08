Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $2.59 million and $252,455.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00173566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a PoD coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,324,643 coins and its circulating supply is 62,812,841 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.