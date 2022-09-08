Neo (NEO) Market Cap Reaches $662.64 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00048709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $662.64 million and approximately $49.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a N/A coin that uses the dBFT2.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
