Nerve Finance Hits Market Cap of $286,163.20 (NRV)

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Nerve Finance has a market cap of $286,163.20 and approximately $319,930.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005292 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.
About Nerve Finance
Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.
Buying and Selling Nerve Finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nerve Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerve Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.