NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Cap of $91.59 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.59 million and $4.08 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00053811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.97 or 0.99823587 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,694.26 or 0.24252058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Chain (XCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

