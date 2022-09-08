NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.70 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

