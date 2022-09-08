Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $125,126.19 and $1.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000793 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00088379 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Netbox Coin Profile
Netbox Coin is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Buying and Selling Netbox Coin
Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.