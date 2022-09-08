Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Macquarie currently has $230.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.65.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $228.96 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.52 and its 200 day moving average is $251.64. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

