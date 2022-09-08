NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Down to $30.78

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $30.02. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 10,640 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 75.1% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

