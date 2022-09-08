Netvrk Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Netvrk has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges. Netvrk has a market cap of $9.81 million and $513,233.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Netvrk Profile

Netvrk (CRYPTO:NTVRK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk is a multichain metaverse on the blockchain, with tools that allow you to monetize your content via NFTsThe NETVRK token can be used to buy assets within the virtual world such as buildings, vehicles, houses etc.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netvrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

