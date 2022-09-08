Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $105.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $109.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.