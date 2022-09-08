Neutrino USD Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $631.28 million and $2.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
USDN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 684,044,786 coins and its circulating supply is 684,044,182 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Coin Trading
