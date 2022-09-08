Neutrino USD Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $631.28 million and $2.30 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

USDN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 684,044,786 coins and its circulating supply is 684,044,182 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

