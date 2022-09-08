NevaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. NevaCoin has a market cap of $21,916.43 and $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

