Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.31. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 18,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.