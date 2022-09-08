New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

