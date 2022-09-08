Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.