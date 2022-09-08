Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

