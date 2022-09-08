NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 5,500

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,048 ($73.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,291.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,250.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

