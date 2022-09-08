NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

