NFTPad (NFTPAD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,620.84

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. NFTPad has a market capitalization of $26,620.84 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
NFTPad Coin Profile
NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.
Buying and Selling NFTPad
