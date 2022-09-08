NFTX Price Reaches $29.66 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $55,967.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $29.66 or 0.00154749 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00037852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00134691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022957 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.