Niftyx Protocol Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $8,871.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

