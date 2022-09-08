NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,355 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 243,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
