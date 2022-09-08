NIO (NYSE:NIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,355 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 243,127 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura cut their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

