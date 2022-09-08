NKN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.89 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. NKN has a market cap of $69.18 million and $4.89 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

