NoLimitCoin One Day Volume Reaches $12,717.00 (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $448,069.62 and approximately $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

